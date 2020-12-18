View larger $49.99 $41.70 - Select Qty - 1

July 10, 2020

Frank Zappa Goblins, Witches & Kings – Austrian Broadcast 1982: Volume One Limited Vinyl Edition (2020).

Frank Zappa and his band toured extensively in Europe during the early summer of ’82, beginning in Denmark on 5th May and concluding in Italy on 14th July. One of the finest shows of the tour took place in Vienna on 28th June, a gig which was recorded for live FM broadcast and one that was synched too across a number of US platforms. With the group performing as tightly as a Zappa ensemble ever had, and a set-list to die for, this rarely heard performance is now available in its entirety across this 2 instalment set in near perfect quality.

Frank Zappa

