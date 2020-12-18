Share Page Support Us
Frank Zappa Goblins, Witches & Kings – Austrian Broadcast 1982: Volume One Limited Vinyl Edition (2020)

View larger

$49.99

$41.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201218-83953-1
UPC: 803343224641
Part No: PARA312LP
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Parachute Recording
Item Release Date: July 10, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Frank Zappa Goblins, Witches & Kings – Austrian Broadcast 1982: Volume One Limited Vinyl Edition (2020).

Frank Zappa and his band toured extensively in Europe during the early summer of ’82, beginning in Denmark on 5th May and concluding in Italy on 14th July. One of the finest shows of the tour took place in Vienna on 28th June, a gig which was recorded for live FM broadcast and one that was synched too across a number of US platforms. With the group performing as tightly as a Zappa ensemble ever had, and a set-list to die for, this rarely heard performance is now available in its entirety across this 2 instalment set in near perfect quality.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Frank Zappa

