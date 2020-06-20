View larger $35.99 $28.99 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.



Schoolly D Am I Black Enough For You? Original Vinyl Edition (1989). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Side One

Black

Gangster Boogie

It's Like Dope

D. Is For

Black Is...

Gucci Again

Pussy Ain't Nothin'

Black Attack

Who's Schoolin' Who?

Mama Feel Good

Side Two

Get Off Your Ass and Get Involved

Education of a Black Man

Black Education

Livin' in the Jungle

Black Jesus

Super Nigger

Am I Black Enough For You?

Don't Call Me A Nigger

Black Power

Godfather of Funk

