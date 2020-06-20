$35.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.
Details
Schoolly D Am I Black Enough For You? Original Vinyl Edition (1989). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side One
- Black
- Gangster Boogie
- It's Like Dope
- D. Is For
- Black Is...
- Gucci Again
- Pussy Ain't Nothin'
- Black Attack
- Who's Schoolin' Who?
- Mama Feel Good
- Side Two
- Get Off Your Ass and Get Involved
- Education of a Black Man
- Black Education
- Livin' in the Jungle
- Black Jesus
- Super Nigger
- Am I Black Enough For You?
- Don't Call Me A Nigger
- Black Power
- Godfather of Funk
