- Artists Jim Morrison | John Densmore | Ray Manzarek | Robby Krieger | The Doors
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Original Release Date: February 10, 1968
The Doors at Berkeley Community Theater (February 10, 1968) 16×23 inch Music Concert Poster. This is a premium grade poster reproduction of artist Bob Masse’s original artwork for the concert.
Specifications
- Size: 16x23 in
