Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Doors at Berkeley Community Theater (February 10, 1968) 16×23 inch Music Concert Poster

The Doors at Berkeley Community Theater (February 10, 1968) 16×23 inch Music Concert Poster
View larger
$23.99
$19.99
See Options

3 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210601-87213-1
Part No: BM069
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

The Doors at Berkeley Community Theater (February 10, 1968) 16×23 inch Music Concert Poster. This is a premium grade poster reproduction of artist Bob Masse’s original artwork for the concert.

Specifications

  • Size: 16x23 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Annunciation – Santana Abraxas Album Cover by Mati Klarwein 36 X 24 inch Music Poster
History of Rock and Roll Art Collage 36 X 24 inch Music Poster
Stormy Weather Original Soundtrack Recording Lena Horne, Cab Calloway, Bill ‘Bojangles’ Robinson and Fats Waller (1976) STK-103
Streets of Fire Limited Edition 18 x 24 inch Collector Poster
Eric B and Rakim – I Ain’t No Joke / Eric B. Is On The Cut 7 inch Vinyl Edition (2020)
ICON: Motown Classics
The Other Side of Round Midnight Featuring Dexter Gordon Vinyl Edition
30 Years of Rock Hardcover 1st Edition (1986)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster
Ray 2-Disc DVD Edition with Embossed Slipcover
PosterSKU: 210601-87213-1
Part No: BM069
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New