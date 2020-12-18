Share Page Support Us
Guns N’ Roses Under the Covers: The Songs They Didn’t Write Limited 2-LP Clear Vinyl Edition (2020)

$54.99

$45.70


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 201218-83955-1
UPC: 803343213461
Part No: PARA242LPLTD
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Parachute Recording
Item Release Date: July 10, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Guns N’ Roses Under the Covers: The Songs They Didn’t Write Limited 2-LP Clear Vinyl Edition (2020).

It’s no secret that the members of Guns N’ Roses original line-up were, to a man, enormous fans of classic rock music, and that they would often give the unique G & R treatment to songs composed and first recorded by their musical heroes. This album features a number of such live cuts, originally recorded by groups such as The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Wings, Bob Dylan, Alice Cooper and even UK Subs, among a host of other artists, all covered in the classic Roses’ style. With all recordings coming from FM broadcast transmissions, ensuring excellent quality throughout, this dynamic collection will delight Roses fans everywhere.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Guns N' Roses

