Group Marriage Movie Photo with Jayne Kennedy, Claudia Jennings, Victoria Vetri and Aimee Eccles [210906-0121]

View larger $13.41

From: $11.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3 $11.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3

SKU: 211109-97527-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211109-97527-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3

SKU: 211109-97527-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211109-97527-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



This rare publicity photo for the sexy comedy Group Marriage features much of the female cast of the film, including, from left, Aimee Eccles, Claudia Jennings, Jayne Kennedy and Victoria Vetri.

Specifications

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in

Related Items