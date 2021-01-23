Share Page Support Us
Peter Pan Screenings at Museum of Television & Radio Broadcasting 20×28 inch Promotional Poster by Al Hirschfeld (1987) [C87]

$255.99

$168.77


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 210123-84714-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Events | Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: February 5, 1953
Item Release Date: April 10, 1987
Rating: G
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Disneyana Peter Pan Screenings at Museum of Television & Radio Broadcasting 20×28 inch Promotional Poster by Al Hirschfeld (1987).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 20x28 in

Cast: Bill Thompson | Bobby Driscoll | Hans Conried | Heather Angel | Kathryn Beaumont
Directors: Clyde Geronimi | Hamilton Luske | Wilfred Jackson
Project Name: Peter Pan
Artists: Al Hirschfeld

