Conan the Destroyer 24 x 33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1984) [9330]

View larger $35.99 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 191028-79594-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Grace Jones items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Constantin Film | Universal

Original U.S. Release: June 29, 1984

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Conan the Destroyer 24 x 33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1984).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 32.75 x 23.5 in

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Grace Jones | Mako | Olivia d'Abo | Wilt Chamberlain

Directors: Richard Fleischer

Project Name: Conan the Destroyer

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Constantin Film | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Universal