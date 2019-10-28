Share Page Support Us
Conan the Destroyer 24 x 33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1984) [9330]

View larger

$35.99

$29.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191028-79594-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: June 29, 1984
Rating: PG
Details

Conan the Destroyer 24 x 33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1984).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 32.75 x 23.5 in

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Grace Jones | Mako | Olivia d'Abo | Wilt Chamberlain
Directors: Richard Fleischer
Project Name: Conan the Destroyer

