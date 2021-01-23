Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982) [C54]

Softcover Book SKU: 210123-84720-1

ISBN-10: 0345344057

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Mature | Romance

Studio: Ballantine Books

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982).

The item is in great shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Language: English



Authors: Doris Vallejo

Artists: Boris Vallejo

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Ballantine Books | Comic Based | Fantasy | Mature | Romance | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art