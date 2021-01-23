Share Page Support Us
Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982) [C54]

Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982) [C54]
View larger
Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982) [C54]
Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982) [C54]
Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982) [C54]
Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982) [C54]

$36.99

$27.88


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 210123-84720-1
ISBN-10: 0345344057
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Mature | Romance
Studio: Ballantine Books
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982).

The item is in great shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Authors: Doris Vallejo
Artists: Boris Vallejo

