Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi Action Figure (1995) [1209]

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi Action Figure (1995) [1209]
View larger

$11.99

$8.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200209-80298-1
UPC: 076281695761
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Alec Guinness | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Kenner
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi (Alec Guinness) with Lightsabber and Removable Cloak Action Figure (1995).

This item is new but there a few bends in card packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic

Related Items

Cinescape Presents: The X-Files Yearbook Special Collector’s Issue [8810]
New York Knicks’ Jeremy Lin: Lin-Sanity Special Collector’s Edition (2012) [9008]
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY73]
Ennio Morricone Film Music – Once Upon A Time in the West, Lolita, Cinema Paradiso + Many More
Miami Vice The Complete Series 20-Disc Box Set with the Lost Episodes
Demons Original Soundtrack Limited Tin Box Edition
Frank Miller’s Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Book Four Dark Knight Falls – First Printing (1986) [12190]
Stake Land Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Return of Swamp Thing 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition – MVD Rewind Collection
Alan Howarth – Assault On Precinct 13 & Dark Star Limited Edition Music from the Motion Pictures

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Kenner | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *