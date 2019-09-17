Octopussy, The Last 2 (Octopussy and The Living Daylights) by Ian Fleming (1966) 1st U.S. Edition

View larger $25.99 From: $17.98 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ 86039 $17.98 86041 $17.98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 86039 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 86041





86039 SKU: 190917-78919-1

Weight: 2.07 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. 86041 SKU: 190917-78919-2

Weight: 2.07 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ian Fleming items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Cult Cinema | Spy Films | Thrillers

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Octopussy, The Last 2 (Octopussy and The Living Daylights) by Ian Fleming.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 8.3 x 5.7 x 0.6 in



Authors: Ian Fleming

Project Name: Octopussy | The Living Daylights

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Book Based | Cult Cinema | Hardcover Books | Spy Films | Thrillers