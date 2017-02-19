Twitter
Rare Original 2010: The Year We Make Contact U.S. 20 Page Pressbook (1984) Roy Scheider, John Lithgow & Helen Mirren
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Details

This is an extremely rare find. It’s an original over-sized U.S. Press Booklet for the Peter Hyams-directed movie 2010: The Year We Make Contact. Hyams directed the film from a script he wrote, based on a novel by Arthur C. Clarke. This pressbook is filled with detailed notes on the making of the film, along with large photos from the set, of both the characters and the sets themselves.

This long-in-development sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s seminal 1968 sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, centers on a joint U.S.-Soviet Union expedition sent to Jupiter, in order to learn what happened to the Discovery from Kubrick’s film. The movie starred Roy Scheider, John Lithgow, Helen Mirren and Bob Balaban.

The item is in excellent condition, with no tears or major page folds. There is some wear from years of storage and slight creasing along the main gate fold. It has been stored in a clear plastic cover.

Size: 9 x 12 inches

Cast: Bob Balaban | Dana Elcar | Douglas Rain | Elya Baskin | Helen Mirren | James McEachin | John Lithgow | Keir Dullea | Madolyn Smith Osborne | Mary Jo Deschanel | Natasha Shneider | Oleg Rudnik | Roy Scheider | Saveliy Kramarov | Taliesin Jaffe
Directors: Peter Hyams

