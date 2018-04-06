Deep Throat Part II Collection Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $31.87 - Select Qty - 1 2

The screwball comedy, Pandora and the Magic Box (1965) introduced sexploitation auteur Joe Sarno’s unique take on Yiddish Theater to the raincoat crowd. Sarno would bring this blend of broad farce and burlesque to the screen again in his madcap spy caper Deep Throat II (1974), and the ribald spoofs, A Touch of Genie (1974) and The Switch (1974), the latter two presented here as SD bonus features.

Deep Throat II

When one of sex therapist extraordinaire Linda’s patients turns out to be harboring the plans to a top-secret government computer, both the KGB and the CIA attempt to enlist Linda in their efforts to steal the data. Deep Throat II is an R rated satire of politics and porn, and the official sequel to the most profitable and infamous film in motion pictures history.

Pandora and the Magic Box

When King Minos discovers Theseus is on a mission to locate the rightful ruler of Greece, he sends his buxom servant Pandora to disrupt the search. Meanwhile, Zeus selects Theseus to protect a wooden box “full of trouble.” Add a handful of Amazons and one king in drag, and you have Sarno’s zany spin on a classic Greek myth.

A Touch of Genie

Now that he’s found a genie in a bottle, Melvin Finklefarb is living out his sexual fantasies as the biggest studs of the silver screen! Featuring rare comedic turns from adult film legends Harry Reems, Tina Russell, Eric Edwards and Ultramax.

The Switch

Rebecca Brooke shines as a mousy scientist turned femme fatale in this sexy reimagining of Dr. Jekyll and Mister Hyde.

Newly remastered from the original film elements

Deep Throat Part II trailer

Deep Throat Part II Commentary with director Joe Sarno and actor Rick Livermore

Interview with director Joe Sarno

Pandora and the Magic Box teaser

A Touch of Genie Trailer

Interview: Joe Sarno on Comedy

Interview with actor Douglas Stone

A Touch of Genie Pioneer Theater Screening Video

The Switch interview with Joe Sarno

Liner Notes / Essay Booklet by film historian Tim Lucas (Video Watchdog, Mario Bava All the Colors of the Dark)

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Harry Reems | Jamie Gillis | Levi Richards | Linda Lovelace

Directors: Joseph W. Sarno

Filmography: A Touch of Genie | Deep Throat Part 2 | Pandora and the Magic Box | The Switch

