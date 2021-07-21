Share Page Support Us
Planet of the Apes (2001) Attar Special Collector’s Edition Action Figure [U40]

Planet of the Apes (2001) Attar Special Collector’s Edition Action Figure [U40]
View larger
$24.99
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
toy
SKU: 210721-88123-1
UPC: 076930709658
Part No: C-015C
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Planet of the Apes (2001) Attar (Michael Clarke Duncan) Special Collector’s Edition Action Figure.

Item has original packaging and outside wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • 12 inch figure with Club and Removable Helmet
  • Out of Production

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: 12 in
