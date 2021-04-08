Umberto Lenzi’s La guerra del ferro: Ironmaster Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Areno D'Adderio | Benito Stefanelli | Danilo Mattei | Elvire Audray | George Eastman | Giovanni Cianfriglia | Jacques Herlin | Nello Pazzafini | Nicola La Macchia | Pamela Prati | Sam Pasco | Walter Lucchini | William Berger
- Directors: Umberto Lenzi
- Project Name Ironmaster
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy
- Studios: Kino Lorber | Kino Lorber Code Red
- Original Release Date: March 10, 1983
- Product Release Date: April 13, 2021
- Rating: NR
- More: Umberto Lenzi
A tale that hurls you back to the dawn of human history! On his own, exiled tribesman Vudu (George Eastman; After the Fall of New York, Hands of Steel, Blastfighter) discovers how to fashion weapons out of iron and use them for his new tribe s survival and demolishing their enemies. When the new leader of his former tribe Ela (Sam Pasco) figures out how his clan can survive by creating their own iron, it becomes a battle to the death between two brutal forces! Who will win, and at what cost? Directed by Umberto Lenzi (Almost Human, Spasmo, Seven Blood Stained Shadows, Nightmare City), now watch this stone age fantasy classic in HD!
Special Features
- 2016 HD Master with Extensive Color Correction
- Interviews with Director Umberto Lenzi, Star George Eastman and Art Director Massimo Antonello Geleng
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 98 min
- Language: English
