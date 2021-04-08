Tower of Evil Blu-ray Edition

View larger $29.99

From horror producer Richard Gordon (Inseminoid, First Man into Space, Fiend Without a Face, Horror Hospital) comes one of the most brutal and mysterious stories ever to be filmed. Tower of Evil is a haunting tale set in and around a deserted lighthouse on fog-shrouded Snape Island. The terror begins when a nude, crazed woman slaughters a sailor who was visiting the island.

When she is taken back to civilization, an ancient relic is discovered and an expedition is mounted to solve the mystery of the island, which leads to series of psycho-sexual murders. Starring Jill Haworth (It!), Bryant Haliday (Devil Doll), Dennis Price (Theater of Blood), George Coulouris (Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb) and Candace Glendenning (Satan’s Slave) and directed by cult filmmaker Jim O’Connolly (The Valley of Gwangi). Now witness the horror in HD.

Special Features

2018 HD Master from the Original Inter-Positive

Audio Commentary with Producer Richard Gordon, Moderated by Film Historian Tom Weaver

Interviews with Actress Seretta Wilson, Composer Kenneth V. Jones and Editor Henry Richardson

Watch in Katarina's Nightmare Theater Mode with our Hostess Katarina Leigh Waters

Theatrical Trailer

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc For Maximum Viewing Enjoyment

Reversible Artwork, Each Featuring Vintage Poster Art

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Language: English

Subtitles: English

