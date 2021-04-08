Share Page Support Us
Tower of Evil Blu-ray Edition

$29.99
$22.99
See Options

3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210408-86245-1
UPC: 738329252700
Part No: K25270
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

From horror producer Richard Gordon (Inseminoid, First Man into Space, Fiend Without a Face, Horror Hospital) comes one of the most brutal and mysterious stories ever to be filmed. Tower of Evil is a haunting tale set in and around a deserted lighthouse on fog-shrouded Snape Island. The terror begins when a nude, crazed woman slaughters a sailor who was visiting the island.

When she is taken back to civilization, an ancient relic is discovered and an expedition is mounted to solve the mystery of the island, which leads to series of psycho-sexual murders. Starring Jill Haworth (It!), Bryant Haliday (Devil Doll), Dennis Price (Theater of Blood), George Coulouris (Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb) and Candace Glendenning (Satan’s Slave) and directed by cult filmmaker Jim O’Connolly (The Valley of Gwangi). Now witness the horror in HD.

Special Features

  • 2018 HD Master from the Original Inter-Positive
  • Audio Commentary with Producer Richard Gordon, Moderated by Film Historian Tom Weaver
  • Interviews with Actress Seretta Wilson, Composer Kenneth V. Jones and Editor Henry Richardson
  • Watch in Katarina's Nightmare Theater Mode with our Hostess Katarina Leigh Waters
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc For Maximum Viewing Enjoyment
  • Reversible Artwork, Each Featuring Vintage Poster Art

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
