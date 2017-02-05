Nightmare Sisters Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

$29.98
Details
Three plain looking sorority sisters (Linnea Quigley, Brinke Stevens, and Michelle Bauer) decide to host a séance and invite their nerdy boyfriends to enjoy the fun. But when Omar (Dukey Flyswatter), a mystical shaman, suddenly appears in their crystal ball and tricks the girls into touching him, they’re suddenly transformed into ravishing succubi, determined to suck more than just souls. Will the guys be able to stop the madness before it’s too late?
Director David DeCoteau’s sexy horror comedy, NIGHTMARE SISTERS, is a non-stop thrill ride of outrageous 80s trash, starring three of the biggest names in scream queen history. Vinegar Syndrome is proud to bring NIGHTMARE SISTERS to Blu-ray for the first time anywhere in the world, newly restored from its original 35mm camera negative!
Special Features
- Scanned, restored & preserved in 2k from 35mm original camera negative
- Commentary track with director David DeCoteau & actress Linnea Quigley
- Director introduction
- Alternate feature length TV version
- Interview with writer & associate producer Kenneth J. Hall
- Bloopers and outtakes
- Reversible cover artwork
- English SDH Subtitles
Specifications
- Runtime: 82 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Region: All Regions
Cast: Brinke Stevens | Dukey Flyswatter | Linnea Quigley | Michelle Bauer | Richard Gabai
Directors: David DeCoteau
