The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 2-LP Vinyl Edition

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the Chainsaw Family with some prime meat! THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE PART 2 Original Motion Picture Score by Jerry Lambert! Written and directed by Tobe Hooper, THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE PART 2 is a 1986 dark comedy horror film starring Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams, Bill Moseley, and Jim Siedow. The plot follows a radio host that is victimized and captured by Leatherface and his cannibalistic family while a former Texas Marshall hunts them down.
Waxwork Records is proud to release the complete original film score by composer Jerry Lambert for the very first time in any format. Sourced from the original 1986 master tapes and then mixed and sequenced into a cohesive album listening experience by the composer himself, the score features over 90 minutes of dark musique concréte by utilizing musical cues, synthesizers, drones, field recordings, audio manipulation, wind, tape loops, animal snarls, and sampling.
Waxwork Records is excited to present the official TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE PART 2 score with 180 gram “Chainsaw Blade and Blood” colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, composer liner notes by Jerry Lambert, new artwork by Robert Sammelin, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12″x12″ art print, and more! “Dog Will Hunt!”
Special Features
- The Complete 1986 Film Score By Jerry Lambert
- Available For The Very First Time In Any Format
- Sourced, Mixed, And Mastered From The Original Master Tapes By The Composer
- 180 Gram 2xLP "Chainsaw Blade With Blood Splatter" Colored Vinyl
- New Artwork By Robert Sammelin
- COMPOSER LINER NOTES BY JERRY LAMBERT
- 12x12 Inch Art Print
- Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging With Matte Satin Coating
Playlists
- Side A
- Night Of The Massacre
- Enright's Walk
- Inside Your Head
- Leatherface
- New Frontier
- Release
- Side B
- Abyss
- Drive
- Main Theme
- Cut You Down To Size
- Final Chainsaw Battle
- Stretch's Seduction
- Side C
- Enright's Madness
- Follow
- Saw Chant
- Stretch's Theme
- Sunset Sunrise
- Catatonia
- KOKLA
- Side D
- Grandpa
- Investigation
- Radio Station Rampage
- Tense Moments
- The Pit
- Awakening
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180 Gram "Chainsaw Blade With Blood Splatter" Colored Vinyl
