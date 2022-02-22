Looney Tunes PEZ with Feet Dispenser Set: Tweety Bird, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Speedy Gonzales, Sylvester the Cat, Yosemite Sam, Tasmanian Devil Set of 8 [PEZ 10]

- Characters Bugs Bunny | Daffy Duck | Speedy Gonzales | Sylvester the Cat | Tasmanian Devil | Tweety Bird | Yosemite Sam
- Product Types: Memorabilia | Toys & Figures | PEZ | Television
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Cult Television
Looney Tunes PEZ with Feet Dispenser Set: Tweety Bird, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Speedy Gonzales, Sylvester the Cat, Yosemite Sam, Tasmanian Devil Set of 8.
Items have minor wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
Explore More...
- Characters: Bugs Bunny | Daffy Duck | Speedy Gonzales | Sylvester the Cat | Tasmanian Devil | Tweety Bird | Yosemite Sam
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Cult Television
- Product Types: Toys & Figures > PEZ | Memorabilia > Television