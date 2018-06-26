Share Page Support Us
Crumbs DVD Edition

Crumbs DVD Edition
DVDSKU: 180626-73929-1
UPC: 008456370029
Part No: IP5979
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: IndiePix Films
Original U.S. Release: January 11, 2015
Rating: NR
A post-apocalyptic surreal science-fiction romance from Ethiopia is not something you come across every day.

Crumbs is set against the backdrop of spectacular Ethiopian landscapes, where a diminutive superhero, Candy–– on the one hand gripped by daydreams and on the other by constant fears–– has had enough of collecting the valuable crumbs of decayed civilization, the valuable high points of which are merchandise from Michael Jackson and Michael Jordan. When a spaceship that has been hovering high in the sky for years starts showing signs of activity, Candy sets his sights on it, and must overcome his fears – along with a witch, Santa Claus and second-generation Nazis – to find out that things aren’t quite what he thought. Starring the inimitable Daniel Tadesse and Selam Tesfaye.

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: Amharic / English Subtitles
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
  • Runtime: 68

Cast: Daniel Tadesse | Getu Fixa | Mengistu Berhanu | Nebeyu Bekele | Quino Piñero | Selam Tesfayie | Shitaye Abraha
Directors: Miguel Llansó
Project Name: Crumbs

Adventure | Cult Flavor | DVD | Fantasy | IndiePix Films | Movies & TV | Science Fiction

