Crumbs DVD Edition

A post-apocalyptic surreal science-fiction romance from Ethiopia is not something you come across every day.
Crumbs is set against the backdrop of spectacular Ethiopian landscapes, where a diminutive superhero, Candy–– on the one hand gripped by daydreams and on the other by constant fears–– has had enough of collecting the valuable crumbs of decayed civilization, the valuable high points of which are merchandise from Michael Jackson and Michael Jordan. When a spaceship that has been hovering high in the sky for years starts showing signs of activity, Candy sets his sights on it, and must overcome his fears – along with a witch, Santa Claus and second-generation Nazis – to find out that things aren’t quite what he thought. Starring the inimitable Daniel Tadesse and Selam Tesfaye.
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: Amharic / English Subtitles
- Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
- Runtime: 68
Cast: Daniel Tadesse | Getu Fixa | Mengistu Berhanu | Nebeyu Bekele | Quino Piñero | Selam Tesfayie | Shitaye Abraha
Directors: Miguel Llansó
