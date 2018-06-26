Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album

View larger $13.99 $12.77 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

7 in stock





CD SKU: 180626-73931-1

UPC: 050087385996

Part No: D002803502

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Chewbacca | Han Solo | John Williams | Lando Calrissian items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Lucasfilm | Walt Disney Records

Original U.S. Release: May 25, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Solo: A Star Wars Story tells the origin tale of the iconic bandit Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich). In the film, an adventure into the criminal underworld leads Han Solo to meet his future co-pilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and meet fellow smooth-talking bandit Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) years before joining the Rebellion.

Playlists

The Adventures of Han 3:49

Meet Han 2:20

Corellia Chase 3:34

Spaceport 4:07

Flying with Chewie 3:30

Train Heist 4:48

Marauders Arrive 5:14

Chicken in the Pot 2:09

Is This Seat Taken? 2:36

L3 & Millennium Falcon 3:16

Lando's Closet 2:13

Mine Mission 4:10

Break Out 6:15

The Good Guy 5:24

Reminiscence Therapy 6:13

Into the Maw 4:49

Savareen Stand-Off 4:26

Good Thing You Were Listening 2:08

Testing Allegiance 4:21

Dice & Roll 1:54

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alden Ehrenreich | Donald Glover | Emilia Clarke | Erin Kellyman | Jon Favreau | Joonas Suotamo | Linda Hunt | Paul Bettany | Phoebe Waller-Bridge | Thandie Newton | Warwick Davis | Woody Harrelson

Directors: Ron Howard

Project Name: Solo: A Star Wars Story

Contributors: John Powell | John Williams

Characters: Chewbacca | Han Solo | Lando Calrissian

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Lucasfilm | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Sequels | Walt Disney Records | Website Only Listing