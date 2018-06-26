Share Page Support Us
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album

Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album

Details

Solo: A Star Wars Story tells the origin tale of the iconic bandit Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich). In the film, an adventure into the criminal underworld leads Han Solo to meet his future co-pilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and meet fellow smooth-talking bandit Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) years before joining the Rebellion.

Playlists

  • The Adventures of Han 3:49
    Meet Han 2:20
    Corellia Chase 3:34
    Spaceport 4:07
    Flying with Chewie 3:30
    Train Heist 4:48
    Marauders Arrive 5:14
    Chicken in the Pot 2:09
    Is This Seat Taken? 2:36
    L3 & Millennium Falcon 3:16
    Lando's Closet 2:13
    Mine Mission 4:10
    Break Out 6:15
    The Good Guy 5:24
    Reminiscence Therapy 6:13
    Into the Maw 4:49
    Savareen Stand-Off 4:26
    Good Thing You Were Listening 2:08
    Testing Allegiance 4:21
    Dice & Roll 1:54

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alden Ehrenreich | Donald Glover | Emilia Clarke | Erin Kellyman | Jon Favreau | Joonas Suotamo | Linda Hunt | Paul Bettany | Phoebe Waller-Bridge | Thandie Newton | Warwick Davis | Woody Harrelson
Directors: Ron Howard
Project Name: Solo: A Star Wars Story
Contributors: John Powell | John Williams
Characters: Chewbacca | Han Solo | Lando Calrissian

