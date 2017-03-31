McFarlane Toys Twisted Land of Oz Series Two (2) The Tin Woodman (2003)

$98.00
$35.90
UPC: 787926402117
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details
For sale is a McFarlane Toys Twisted Land of Oz Series Two The Tin Woodman from 2003. The Tin Woodman action figure includes a stand, oil tin can and axe custom accessories.
The figure is new and still sealed in its original packaging. The packaging is in great shape, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few bends and small scratches.
- Product Size: 9.5 x 9.5 x 3 inches
