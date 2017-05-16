Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition

$14.99
Details
After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su (Min-sik Choi) is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days. The film won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and was praised by Jury President Quentin Tarantino. The cult classic Chan-wook Park thriller was remade by Spike Lee and starring Josh Brolin, for U.S. audiences in 2013.
Special Features
- Limited run of 1,000 units
Playlists
- Look Who Is Talking by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Somewhere In The Night by: Cho Young-Wuk
- The Count Of Monte Cristo by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Jailhouse Rock by: Cho Young-Wuk
- In A Lonely Place by: Cho Young-Wuk
- It's Alive! by: Cho Young-Wuk
- The Searchers by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Look Back In Anger by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Room At The Top by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Cries And Whispers by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Out Of Sight by: Cho Young-Wuk
- For Whom The Bell Tolls by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Out Of The Past by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Breathless by: Cho Young-Wuk
- The Old Boy by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Dressed To Kill by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Frantic by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Cul-De-Sac by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Kiss Me Deadly by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Point Blank by: Cho Young-Wuk
- Farewell, My Lovely by: Cho Young-Wuk
- The Big Sleep by: Cho Young-Wuk
- The Last Waltz by: Cho Young-Wuk
Cast: Byeong-ok Kim | Cho Young-Wuk | Dae-han Ji | Dae-yeon Lee | Dal-su Oh | Hye-jeong Kang | Il-han Oo | Ji-tae Yu | Jin-seo Yoon | Kwang-rok Oh | Min-sik Choi | Seung-shin Lee | Tae-kyung Oh | Yeon-Seok Yoo
Directors: Park Chan-wook
