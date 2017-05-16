Twitter
Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Collector's Edition

Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition
Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition
Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition

$14.99

$13.40


3 in stock


4K Blu-raySKU: 170517-64777-1
UPC: 731383648021
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery | Thriller
Studio: Milan Records
Original U.S. Release: March 25, 2005
Item Release Date: January 26, 2010
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su (Min-sik Choi) is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days. The film won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and was praised by Jury President Quentin Tarantino. The cult classic Chan-wook Park thriller was remade by Spike Lee and starring Josh Brolin, for U.S. audiences in 2013.

Special Features

  • Limited run of 1,000 units

Playlists

Cast: Byeong-ok Kim | Cho Young-Wuk | Dae-han Ji | Dae-yeon Lee | Dal-su Oh | Hye-jeong Kang | Il-han Oo | Ji-tae Yu | Jin-seo Yoon | Kwang-rok Oh | Min-sik Choi | Seung-shin Lee | Tae-kyung Oh | Yeon-Seok Yoo
Directors: Park Chan-wook

CD | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Milan Records | Music | Mystery | Thriller

