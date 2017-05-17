Twitter
Star Wars The Clone Wars Clone Trooper Senate Security SDCC Exclusive Action Figure

$23.99

$19.99


2 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170518-65190-1
UPC: 653569346241
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This San Diego Comic Convention exclusive Senate Guard action figure, developed by Hasbro, is a brand new sculpt complete with red deco – and the very first Clone Wars figure available in the world sporting all-new The Clone Wars blue and white packaging! It’s a great and highly accurate depiction of the Senate Guard, as seen in the new animated series.

  • Star Wars The Clone Wars Exclusives
  • In protective outer case to keep card mint
  • The figure comes complete with a blaster rifle, and is encased in a protective, clear plastic
  • San Diego Comic-Con 2008 Exclusive

Please Note: The photo of the figure outside of the package is a stock image for reference only.

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Hasbro | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures

