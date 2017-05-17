Star Wars The Clone Wars Clone Trooper Senate Security SDCC Exclusive Action Figure

Action Figure SKU: 170518-65190-1

UPC: 653569346241

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Hasbro

Details

This San Diego Comic Convention exclusive Senate Guard action figure, developed by Hasbro, is a brand new sculpt complete with red deco – and the very first Clone Wars figure available in the world sporting all-new The Clone Wars blue and white packaging! It’s a great and highly accurate depiction of the Senate Guard, as seen in the new animated series.

Star Wars The Clone Wars Exclusives

In protective outer case to keep card mint

The figure comes complete with a blaster rifle, and is encased in a protective, clear plastic

San Diego Comic-Con 2008 Exclusive

Please Note: The photo of the figure outside of the package is a stock image for reference only.

