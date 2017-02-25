Twitter
Alan Howarth & Larry Hopkins – The Thing: Music From The Motion Picture (Ennio Morricone’s score)

$15.99

$11.90


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170226-63367-1
UPC: 712187488952
Part No: BSXCD8895
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1982
Item Release Date: July 7, 2015
Rating: R
Details

A new recording of Ennio Morricone’s score for the 1981 John Carpenter film, The Thing. Produced, arranged and performed by John Carpenter associate Alan Howarth and Larry Hopkins.

John Carpenter’s The Thing takes place at a remote research facility in Antarctica, where the men stationed there come across an alien entity that can become anything it touches with 100% accuracy. The members must now find out who’s human and who’s not before it’s too late. The Thing stars Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur, Donald Moffat, Joel Polis, Thomas G. Waites, Norbert Weisser, Larry J. Franco and Nate Irwin.

Playlists

Cast: Charles Hallahan | David Clennon | Donald Moffat | Joel Polis | Keith David | Kurt Russell | Larry J. Franco | Nate Irwin | Norbert Weisser | Peter Maloney | Richard Dysart | Richard Masur | T.K. Carter | Thomas G. Waites | Wilford Brimley
Directors: John Carpenter

