Don Peake – Knight Rider Volume 3: Music From the cult 80’s TV Series

Announcing the release of Don Peake’s (The Hills Have Eyes) score from the the classic 1980s television series, Knight Rider. Knight Rider, as the voice over will tell you before each and every episode, was “a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who did not exist”. For four seasons we saw crime fighter Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and his fully loaded car, K.I.T.T., fight bad guys.

Knight Rider made David Hasselhoff a worldwide star while the cult classic show lives on in re-runs and on DVD. Without question, composer Don Peake worked on one of the more memorable television series of the 80s. Along with his work on Knight Rider, he has composed music for television, film (The Hills Have Eyes, Breakin’, Modern Love) and pop music as a guitarist in the Ray Charles Orchestra, Jan And Dean, Mamas And The Papas, Sonny And Cher and Hal Blaine’s famed Wrecking Crew. Peake also played guitar on Marvin Gaye’s classic hit, “Let’s Get It On” as well as with other Motown greats. You’ve probably heard his guitar work on many of John Lennon’s Phil Spector-produced releases. His music for Knight Rider is a must own for any fan who collects or enjoys music from one of the great eras for television scores.

Knight Rider starred David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, along with Edward Mulhare, Richard Basehart, Patricia McPherson, Rebecca Holden, Peter Parros and William Daniels as the voice of K.I.T.T.

