Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Tchip Tchip Volume 3 Limited Orange Vinyl Edition

Tchip Tchip Volume 3 Limited Orange Vinyl Edition
View larger
$24.99
$22.70
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211201-97980-1
UPC: 848064010920
Part No: LP-RGM-1092LE
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

In the early-to-mid 1970s, Belgian recording engineer and synthesist Daniel Lacksman née Lanckmans recorded and released a series of pop music records, using early analog synthesizers as a central sonic element. Under an admittedly confusing array of names, Lacksman (who later founded the group Telex) created music that was equal parts innovation and ear-candy accessibility.

Those often happy-go-lucky records gained some popularity throughout Europe, but their lasting influence can be heard in the music of Portishead, Massive Attack, The Moog Cookbook, and Air, not to mention among the lengthy list of 21st century artists who have sampled these recordings. And a casual survey online quickly reveals that these records are among the most collectible of their kind, with original copies commanding hundreds of dollars. None of Lacksman’s records, however, are quite as collectible as the one he recorded in 1974 under the name Electronic System, Tchip Tchip (Vol. 3).

While much of side one Tchip Tchip presents the composer’s signature blend of synthesizer kitsch and boundary-breaking creativity, ranging from the oom-pah sound of the title track to the wacky “Spider,” almost all of side two is devoted to the 14-minute “Sky Lab,” which sounds like it came right off an Air record recorded 25 years later, with maybe a little Dark Side-era Pink Floyd thrown in. A true marvel, this track is why original copies of Tchip Tchip are downright unaffordable…it’s not to be missed. Our Real Gone Music reissue has been mastered for CD and LP from the original tapes by Lacksman himself, and feature liner notes by Bill Kopp that include exclusive quotes from Lacksman and photos from his private archive.

Special Features

  • Orange Vinyl Limited to 900 Copies

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Orange Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens First Order Stormtrooper Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #74
Humanoids from the Deep 28 x 16 inch Original Promotional Lithograph Poster (2019)
Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Mephisto vs. the Fantastic Four Limited Series Issue 1 (April 1987) [12419]
Dragonball Super – Part 09 Episodes 105-117 Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover [B67]
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Jawas with Glowing Eyes and Blaster Pistols Action Figure (1996) [1211]
Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) Original 13×19 Promotional Movie Poster [I85]
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister
Bela Lugosi as Dracula – Mark of the Vampire 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster
DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
VinylSKU: 211201-97980-1
UPC: 848064010920
Part No: LP-RGM-1092LE
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New