Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Electronic System Volume II Limited Yellow Vinyl Edition

The Electronic System Volume II Limited Yellow Vinyl Edition
View larger
$24.99
$22.70
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211201-97983-1
UPC: 848064010944
Part No: LP-RGM-1094LE
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

In the early-to-mid 1970s, Belgian recording engineer and synthesist Daniel Lacksman née Lanckmans recorded and released a series of pop music records, using early analog synthesizers as a central sonic element. Under an admittedly confusing array of names, Lacksman (who later founded the group Telex) created music that was equal parts innovation and ear-candy accessibility. Those often happy-go-lucky records gained some popularity throughout Europe, but their lasting influence can be heard in the music of Portishead, Massive Attack, The Moog Cookbook, and Air, not to mention among the lengthy list of 21st century artists who have sampled these recordings. And a casual survey online quickly reveals that these records are among the most collectible of their kind, with original copies commanding hundreds of dollars. Among those albums, the one Lacksman recorded in 1973 under the pseudonym Electronic System featured the first full flowering of his synthesizer mastery.

His hit recording “Coconut” had enabled him to buy a modular synthesizer, which offered a vastly expanded sonic palette—if you had the patience to re-wire for each sound you wanted to achieve. Which was the perfect set-up for a studio engineer like Lacksman…the result is an album full of sonic surprises, with each track presenting multiple, unique synthesizer tones and attacks, even on such nakedly commercial moves as his cover of Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba.” An analog synth tour de force! Our Real Gone Music reissue has been mastered for CD and LP from the original tapes by Lacksman himself, and feature liner notes by Bill Kopp that include exclusive quotes from Lacksman and photos from his private archive.

Special Features

  • Yellow Vinyl Pressing Limited to 900 Copies

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Orange Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

Funko POP Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Galen Erso Vinyl Bobble-Head #186 [POP5]
Aquaman No. 5 (January 1995) Octopus Cover Peter David, Jim Calafiore, Howard M. Shum [6111]
Chiller Theatre Program Guide Summer Extravaganza (June 2006) [C40]
Avengers: Infinity War Challenge 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 16235
Stanley Donen’s Saturn 3 Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Blade 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Special Edition
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 40th Anniversary John Williams Music Soundtrack – Limited Edition Set
John Beal – The X-Files: A Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Celebration of Music from the Cult Classic TV Show
San Diego Comic-Con International 40th Anniversary Souvenir Book (2009)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens BB8 Pattern Necktie
VinylSKU: 211201-97983-1
UPC: 848064010944
Part No: LP-RGM-1094LE
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New