Good Time Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Barkhad Abdi | Buddy Duress | Eric Paykert | Gladys Mathon | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Necro | Peter Verby | Robert Pattinson | Rose Gregorio | Saida Mansoor | Taliah Webster
- Directors: Benny Safdie | Josh Safdie
- Project Name Good Time
- Composers Oneohtrix Point Never
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
- Studios: A24 | Warp Records
- Original Release Date: May 25, 2017
- Product Release Date: August 11, 2017
- Rating: R
- More: Jennifer Jason Leigh | Robert Pattinson
Oneohtrix Point Never returns with his new album Good Time Original Motion Picture Soundtrack out August 11 on Warp Records. Rapturously received by Cannes’ film critics, Good Time is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie and stars Robert Pattinson (in a widely regarded career best performance) and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The hypnotic crime thriller follows Pattinson’s Connie in a twisted odyssey through the New York underworld in a desperate attempt to get his brother out of jail. Oneohtrix Point Never received the prestigious Cannes Soundtrack Award at this year’s 70th anniversary edition of the festival for his visceral original score for Good Time. OPN was in competition with the likes of Jonny Greenwood, Jed Kurzel and Ibrahim Maalouf and took home the celebrated prize. The score has been released alongside the film on 2xLP vinyl with poster insert.
Specifications
- Material: Vinyl
- Number of Discs: 2
- People / Bands: Barkhad Abdi | Benny Safdie | Buddy Duress | Eric Paykert | Gladys Mathon | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Josh Safdie | Necro | Oneohtrix Point Never | Peter Verby | Robert Pattinson | Rose Gregorio | Saida Mansoor | Taliah Webster
- Shows / Movies: Good Time
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
- Companies: A24 | Warp Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks