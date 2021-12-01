Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Good Time Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

Good Time Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
View larger
Good Time Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Good Time Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
$35.99
$32.97
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211201-97977-1
UPC: 801061029210
Part No: LP-WRP-292
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Oneohtrix Point Never returns with his new album Good Time Original Motion Picture Soundtrack out August 11 on Warp Records. Rapturously received by Cannes’ film critics, Good Time is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie and stars Robert Pattinson (in a widely regarded career best performance) and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The hypnotic crime thriller follows Pattinson’s Connie in a twisted odyssey through the New York underworld in a desperate attempt to get his brother out of jail. Oneohtrix Point Never received the prestigious Cannes Soundtrack Award at this year’s 70th anniversary edition of the festival for his visceral original score for Good Time. OPN was in competition with the likes of Jonny Greenwood, Jed Kurzel and Ibrahim Maalouf and took home the celebrated prize. The score has been released alongside the film on 2xLP vinyl with poster insert.

Specifications

  • Material: Vinyl
  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

Variety
The Saturday Evening Post (May 7, 1904) J. J. Gould, Cleveland Bond Issues, President Grover Cleveland
Chinatown 1974 Original Soundtrack Black Friday Edition Vinyl + Poster
Riot in Cell Block 11 Set of 3 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photos [G36]
Enter the Dragon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Extended Edition Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD
William ‘Bill’ Joyce Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) Original Press Publicity Photo [G51]
The Midnight Eye Guide to New Japanese Film (2004)
Forbidden Planet 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Groundstar Conspiracy 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1972) [9364]
The Thing Art Book: An Illustrated Celebration of the John Carpenter Masterpiece
VinylSKU: 211201-97977-1
UPC: 801061029210
Part No: LP-WRP-292
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New