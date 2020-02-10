Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jada Toys Marvel Captain Marvel, 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure

Jada Toys Marvel Captain Marvel, 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure
View larger
Jada Toys Marvel Captain Marvel, 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure
Jada Toys Marvel Captain Marvel, 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure

$23.99

$19.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200210-80311-1
UPC: 801310311936
Part No: 31193
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Captain Marvel  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: Jada Toys | Marvel Studios
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jada Toys Marvel Captain Marvel, 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure.

This item is new but there a few bends and scuff marks in the packaging. Please review photos. Photo showing figure and car outside the box is a stock image for reference only.

Specifications

  • Material: Die-Cast Metal


Characters: Captain Marvel

Related Items

Motion Picture and Television Magazine (April 1953) Debbie Reynolds 190120
Krull 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1983) [9349]
Batman (1966) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed by Nelson Riddle
Diamonds Are Forever Original Soundtrack Album Remastered Music by John Barry
DC Direct Kingdom Come Green Lantern Collector Action Figure Wave 1 Alex Ross (2003)
11 copies – Burger King Adventures Leaflet Magazine – Pokemon – Volume 10 Issue 8 + Happy Meal Bags Bundle (1999)
Shaft – Music from the Soundtrack Composed and Performed by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Set
Re-Animator Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)
Hotwire Deep Cut by Warren Ellis and Steve Pugh (October 2010) Radical Comics
Funko POP Star Wars Rogue One Scarif Stormtrooper Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #156

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Jada Toys | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *