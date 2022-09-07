Operation: Galactic Storm The Mighty Thor Comic Book Issue No. 445 1992 Marvel Comics. Story Tom DeFalco, Pencils Patrick Olliffe, Inks Al Milgrom, Letters Michael Heisler, Colors Mike Rockwitz, Editor Ralph Macchio
Thor takes up the hammer alongside Earth’s Mightiest to defeat Gladiator of the Shi’ar Imperial Guard. The team, overpowered by Lilandra’s right-hand man, banishes Gladiator to deep Shi’ar space. The only problem? The Avengers were transported to deep-space too, and now face an entire alien armada! The War and The Warrior!
The Mighty Thor Comic Book Issue No. 445 1992 Tom DeFalco Marvel Comics C75
