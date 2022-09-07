Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Mighty Thor Comic Book Issue No. 445 1992 Tom DeFalco Marvel Comics C75

The Mighty Thor Comic Book Issue No. 445 1992 Tom DeFalco Marvel Comics C75
View larger
$10.07
$8.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Operation: Galactic Storm The Mighty Thor Comic Book Issue No. 445 1992 Marvel Comics. Story Tom DeFalco, Pencils Patrick Olliffe, Inks Al Milgrom, Letters Michael Heisler, Colors Mike Rockwitz, Editor Ralph Macchio
Thor takes up the hammer alongside Earth’s Mightiest to defeat Gladiator of the Shi’ar Imperial Guard. The team, overpowered by Lilandra’s right-hand man, banishes Gladiator to deep Shi’ar space. The only problem? The Avengers were transported to deep-space too, and now face an entire alien armada! The War and The Warrior!

Explore More...

Related Items

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (July 10-17, 2015) Comic-Con Preview, Exclusive Batman vs. Superman [9213]
Super Powers Comic Book Issue No. 2 1986 Paul Kupperberg DC Comics 12270
Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Volume 2 Trade Paperback
Massive MMO Gaming Magazine No. 2, Ultima Online, Everquest, Asheron’s Call [8818]
Ben-Hur Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2018)
The Heike Story by Eiji Yoshikawa Hardcover Edition (1956) [84020]
Disco Godfather
Heavy Metal Magazine (September 1985, Vol. 9, No. 6) [C15]
Boris Vallejo Mirage First Edition Paperback (1982) [C54]
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.