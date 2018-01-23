The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline (2017)

$39.95
$29.95
UPC: 9781785655845
Weight: 4.05 lbs
Condition: New
View All: JJ Abrams items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Paramount Pictures | Titan
Item Release Date: December 5, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From one of the most famous franchises ever to hit our screens has come a new smash-hit trilogy of movies for the 21st century. Set in the alternate Kelvin timeline, Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)and Star Trek Beyond (2016) tell the story of the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew, lead by brazen Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and his Vulcan science officer Spock (Zachary Quinto).
Boldly going where no man has gone before, the visions of directors J.J. Abrams and Justin Lin have come to life on the big screen, reintroducing timeless characters such as Uhura (Zoe Saldana), Sulu (John Cho) and Dr Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy (Karl Urban) to a new generation. And the introduction of the menacing villains Nero (Eric Bana), Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Krall (Idris Elba) reveals what happens when the Final Frontier pushes back.
New alien species, fantastical new worlds and action-packed space adventures abound in this grandly illustrated accompaniment to the ongoing space epic. Combining all three movies, The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline showcases behind-the-scenes production, dazzling costume and set designs, intricate concept art and on-set photography. This is the essential companion to the movies.
Specifications
- Pages: 192
- Size: 11 7/8x10 3/4 in
Cast: Anton Yelchin | Benedict Cumberbatch | Bruce Greenwood | Chris Pine | Eric Bana | Idris Elba | John Cho | Karl Urban | Leonard Nimoy | Peter Weller | Simon Pegg | Zachary Quinto | Zoe Saldana
Directors: JJ Abrams | Justin Lin
Subject: Star Trek | Star Trek Beyond | Star Trek Into Darkness
Authors: Jeff Bond
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Titan