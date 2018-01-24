The Abbott and Costello Show: Complete Series Restored and Re-Mastered (2010)

DVD SKU: 180124-70113-1

Details

Who’s on first?

Featuring the routines that made them comedy legends, this special collector’s set includes all 52 episodes from the hilarious Abbott and Costello Show. Digitally restored and re-mastered, this complete collection is filled with DVD extras and never-before available bonus material.

Special Features

52 Completely Re-Mastered Episodes

"Hey Abbott" 1978 TV Special

Season One Classic Routine Reel

Lou Costello Home Movies

Interviews with Chris and Paddy Costello

"10,000 Kids and a Cop" 1948 Short Film

44-Page Commemorative Book

Four Collectible Photo Postcards

Specifications

Runtime: 22 hrs

Number of Discs: 9

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio: Original Mono

Cast: Bud Abbott | Lou Costello | Sid Fields

Project Name: The Abbott and Costello Show

