The Abbott and Costello Show: Complete Series Restored and Re-Mastered (2010)

$207.48

$185.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180124-70113-1
UPC: 741952672999
ISBN-10: 1417232633
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Comedy | Family | Television
Studio: E One
Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1952
Item Release Date: March 30, 2010
Rating: TV-G
Details

Who’s on first?

Featuring the routines that made them comedy legends, this special collector’s set includes all 52 episodes from the hilarious Abbott and Costello Show. Digitally restored and re-mastered, this complete collection is filled with DVD extras and never-before available bonus material.

Special Features

  • 52 Completely Re-Mastered Episodes
  • "Hey Abbott" 1978 TV Special
  • Season One Classic Routine Reel
  • Lou Costello Home Movies
  • Interviews with Chris and Paddy Costello
  • "10,000 Kids and a Cop" 1948 Short Film
  • 44-Page Commemorative Book
  • Four Collectible Photo Postcards

Specifications

  • Runtime: 22 hrs
  • Number of Discs: 9
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Audio: Original Mono

Cast: Bud Abbott | Lou Costello | Sid Fields
Project Name: The Abbott and Costello Show

