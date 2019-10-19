Share Page Support Us
Simon Birch Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack (1998)

Simon Birch Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack (1998)
$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 191019-79465-1
UPC: 074646957622
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Family
Studio: SONY Music
Item Release Date: September 1, 1998
Details

Simon Birch Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack (1998).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. There is a tear in the jacket label. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Runtime: 52
  • Number of Discs: 1


Project Name: Simon Birch

