Coca Cola Holiday Portraits Stoneware Canister Sakura Red (2002) with Box

Collectible SKU: 180501-72774-1

Weight: 3.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Mugs & Cups

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Family | History

Studio: Coca Cola

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a Coca Cola Holiday Portraits Stoneware Canister by Sakura in Red (2002) with the original box included. The cookie jar canister is in excellent condition and has never been used. The box is in very good condition and has some wear from years of storage, along with a few bends and corner dings. There is also a small tear on one corner.

Related Items

Categories

Coca Cola | Family | History | Memorabilia | Mugs & Cups | Throwback Space | Website Only Listing