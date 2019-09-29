Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Buppies, B-Boys, Baps & Bohos: Notes on Post-Soul Black Culture Hardcover Edition Signed by Nelson George (1993)

Buppies, B-Boys, Baps & Bohos: Notes on Post-Soul Black Culture Hardcover Edition Signed by Nelson George (1993)
View larger

$45.00

$37.98


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190929-79145-1
ISBN-10: 0060167246
ISBN-13: 9780060167240
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Documentary | History
Item Release Date: February 1, 1993
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Buppies, B-Boys, Baps & Bohos: Notes on Post-Soul Black Culture Hardcover Edition Signed by Nelson George (1993). George gave signed copies of this book to supporters of a documentary he produced and partially funded through crowd-funding.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

The book is a summary of two decades of black culture covering such diverse topics as Superfly, Muhammad Ali, Jungle Fever, and Hammer. By the author of The Death of Rhythm and Blues.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 329
  • Size: 6.5 x 1.2 x 9.8 in


Authors: Nelson George

Related Items

Racial Hygiene: Medicine Under the Nazis Hardcover Edition by Robert Proctor (1988) [84031]
The Golden Age of Television Hardcover Edition (1988) [193166]
Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Presented by Motown Records [CD]
Frank Frazetta Painting with Fire Autographed by Director #17 of 200 (2003)
Drawing SVA No #3 – The Sketchbooks of Robert Hagel (Spring 2000)
Portraits of the British Cinema: 60 Glorious Years 1925-1985 (1st U.S. Edition 1986)
The Fondas: The Films and Careers of Henry, Jane and Peter Fonda (1973)
McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley 3 Live 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure
Living Images: Film Comment and Criticism 1st edition (1975)
Gangland Season Six 3-DVD Box Set

Categories

Biography | Documentary | Hardcover Books | History

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *