Hardcover Book SKU: 190929-79145-1

ISBN-10: 0060167246

ISBN-13: 9780060167240

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | Documentary | History

Item Release Date: February 1, 1993

Details

Buppies, B-Boys, Baps & Bohos: Notes on Post-Soul Black Culture Hardcover Edition Signed by Nelson George (1993). George gave signed copies of this book to supporters of a documentary he produced and partially funded through crowd-funding.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

The book is a summary of two decades of black culture covering such diverse topics as Superfly, Muhammad Ali, Jungle Fever, and Hammer. By the author of The Death of Rhythm and Blues.

Specifications

Language: English

Pages: 329

Size: 6.5 x 1.2 x 9.8 in



Authors: Nelson George

