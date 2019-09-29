Share Page Support Us
Cinescape Buffy The Vampire Slayer 1999 Official Yearbook, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanz

$13.00

$5.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190929-79143-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Vampire Films
Details

Cinescape Buffy The Vampire Slayer 1999 Yearbook – Special Collector’s Issue, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanz.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Cinescape Magazine
Subject: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

