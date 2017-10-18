Twitter
Baadasssss! 10th Anniversary DVD Edition

$10.98

$7.98


2 in stock


DVDSKU: 171018-67927-1
UPC: 683904533531
Part No: 53353
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Biography | Blaxploitation | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Millcreek Entertainment | SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: January 20, 2004
Item Release Date: June 10, 2014
Rating: R
Details

10 Years of Greatness!

Critics and audiences alike have gotten behind Mario Van Peebles’ candid portrait of his father Melvin’s struggle as a young, black director during the socially-shifting early ‘70s. Determined to make a film that matters, Melvin (played by son Mario) deals with two-faced backers, a rag-tag crew, threatening creditors and various shades of Hollywood hypocrisy. Obsessed and with everything on the line, including his failing eyesight and family, his only choice is to stick to his guns and do whatever it takes to get his neo-blaxploitation epic Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song to the audience for which it was envisioned. The real-life father and son dynamic brings an intimacy to this inspiring and often hilarious tribute to the father of black cinema. The result is a seamless layering of entertaining drama and poignant documentary that mirrors itself from every angle and never loses its edge.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 108
  • Audio: Dolby Digital

Cast: David Alan Grier | Joy Bryant | Karimah Westbrook | Khleo Thomas | Len Lesser | Mario Van Peebles | Nia Long | Ossie Davis | Paul Rodriguez | Rainn Wilson | Sally Struthers | Saul Rubinek | T.K. Carter | Terry Crews | Vincent Schiavelli
Directors: Mario Van Peebles
Subject: Melvin Van Peebles
Project Name: Baadasssss

