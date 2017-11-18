Hellraiser Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Christopher Young – Special 30th Anniversary Edition

$15.99
Details
The Hellraiser 30th Anniversary Soundtrack Edition is now available. The long out of print and unavailable horror classic by Christopher Young has been remixed and remastered from the original 24 Track, 2 Inch Analog Reel to Reel Session Tapes. The artwork features digitally restored photography and artwork from the film’s archives.
In Clive Barker’s cult classic horror Hellraiser, an unfaithful wife encounters the zombie of her dead lover. The man s being pursued by the demonic cenobites, after he escaped their sadomasochistic underworld.
Special Features
- Remixed and Remastered from the original 24 Track Master Tapes
Playlists
- Hellraiser
Resurrection
Hellbound Heart
The Lament Configuration
Reunion
A Quick Death
Seduction and Pursuit
In Love's Name
The Cenobites
The Rat Slice Quartet
Re-Resurrection
Uncle Frank
Brought On By Night
Another Puzzle by: Christopher Young
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Andrew Robinson | Ashley Laurence | Clare Higgins | Kenneth Nelson | Niall Buggy | Oliver Parker | Oliver Smith | Sean Chapman
Directors: Clive Barker
Project Name: Hellraiser
Composers: Christopher Young
