Hellraiser Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Christopher Young – Special 30th Anniversary Edition

Original U.S. Release: September 18, 1987

Item Release Date: September 29, 2017

Rating: R

The Hellraiser 30th Anniversary Soundtrack Edition is now available. The long out of print and unavailable horror classic by Christopher Young has been remixed and remastered from the original 24 Track, 2 Inch Analog Reel to Reel Session Tapes. The artwork features digitally restored photography and artwork from the film’s archives.

In Clive Barker’s cult classic horror Hellraiser, an unfaithful wife encounters the zombie of her dead lover. The man s being pursued by the demonic cenobites, after he escaped their sadomasochistic underworld.

Remixed and Remastered from the original 24 Track Master Tapes

Resurrection

Hellbound Heart

The Lament Configuration

Reunion

A Quick Death

Seduction and Pursuit

In Love's Name

The Cenobites

The Rat Slice Quartet

Re-Resurrection

Uncle Frank

Brought On By Night

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Robinson | Ashley Laurence | Clare Higgins | Kenneth Nelson | Niall Buggy | Oliver Parker | Oliver Smith | Sean Chapman

Directors: Clive Barker

Project Name: Hellraiser

Composers: Christopher Young

