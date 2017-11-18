Twitter
Hellraiser Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Christopher Young – Special 30th Anniversary Edition

$15.99

$13.98


3 in stock


Details

The Hellraiser 30th Anniversary Soundtrack Edition is now available. The long out of print and unavailable horror classic by Christopher Young has been remixed and remastered from the original 24 Track, 2 Inch Analog Reel to Reel Session Tapes. The artwork features digitally restored photography and artwork from the film’s archives.

In Clive Barker’s cult classic horror Hellraiser, an unfaithful wife encounters the zombie of her dead lover. The man s being pursued by the demonic cenobites, after he escaped their sadomasochistic underworld.

Special Features

  • Remixed and Remastered from the original 24 Track Master Tapes

Playlists

  • Hellraiser
    Resurrection
    Hellbound Heart
    The Lament Configuration
    Reunion
    A Quick Death
    Seduction and Pursuit
    In Love's Name
    The Cenobites
    The Rat Slice Quartet
    Re-Resurrection
    Uncle Frank
    Brought On By Night
    Another Puzzle   by: Christopher Young

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Robinson | Ashley Laurence | Clare Higgins | Kenneth Nelson | Niall Buggy | Oliver Parker | Oliver Smith | Sean Chapman
Directors: Clive Barker
Project Name: Hellraiser
Composers: Christopher Young

