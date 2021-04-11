Dario Argento’s Zombi Original Film Soundtrack by Goblin Vinyl Edition

View larger $43.99

Goblin Colonna Sonora Originale Del Film Zombi

In exchange for Dario Argento’s help on Dawn of the Dead, George Romero allowed Argento to release a different – more explicit – cut of the movie in Europe, titled Zombi. Instead of the library music score that Romero had used, Argento enlisted the help of his pals Goblin to record a new soundtrack. The result is a brilliant score; menacing, thrilling and totally suited to the movie. There’s even a sleazy lounge-esque track called Zombi (Supermarket).

Faithful replica of the original 1978 release, pressed on stunning 180 gram audiophile vinyl.

– MovieGrooves.com

