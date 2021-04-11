Share Page Support Us
Dario Argento’s Zombi Original Film Soundtrack by Goblin Vinyl Edition

Dario Argento’s Zombi Original Film Soundtrack by Goblin Vinyl Edition
Dario Argento’s Zombi Original Film Soundtrack by Goblin Vinyl Edition
Dario Argento’s Zombi Original Film Soundtrack by Goblin Vinyl Edition
$43.99
$39.97
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210411-86275-1
UPC: 8016158303155
Part No: AMS-LP31
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Goblin Colonna Sonora Originale Del Film Zombi

In exchange for Dario Argento’s help on Dawn of the Dead, George Romero allowed Argento to release a different – more explicit – cut of the movie in Europe, titled Zombi. Instead of the library music score that Romero had used, Argento enlisted the help of his pals Goblin to record a new soundtrack. The result is a brilliant score; menacing, thrilling and totally suited to the movie. There’s even a sleazy lounge-esque track called Zombi (Supermarket).

Faithful replica of the original 1978 release, pressed on stunning 180 gram audiophile vinyl.
– MovieGrooves.com

Special Features

  • Pressed on 180-gram audiophile vinyl

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
