Dario Argento’s Zombi Original Film Soundtrack by Goblin Vinyl Edition

- Cast: David Crawford | David Early | David Emge | Gaylen Ross | Howard Smith | John Rice | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger
- Directors: Dario Argento | George A. Romero
- Project Name Dawn of the Dead | Zombi (Dawn of the Dead - European Cut)
- Composers Goblin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Zombies
- Studios: AMS Records | Cinevox
- Product Release Date: February 8, 2013
- Rating: NR
- More: Dario Argento | George A. Romero | Goblin | Ken Foree
Goblin Colonna Sonora Originale Del Film Zombi
In exchange for Dario Argento’s help on Dawn of the Dead, George Romero allowed Argento to release a different – more explicit – cut of the movie in Europe, titled Zombi. Instead of the library music score that Romero had used, Argento enlisted the help of his pals Goblin to record a new soundtrack. The result is a brilliant score; menacing, thrilling and totally suited to the movie. There’s even a sleazy lounge-esque track called Zombi (Supermarket).
Faithful replica of the original 1978 release, pressed on stunning 180 gram audiophile vinyl.
– MovieGrooves.com
Special Features
- Pressed on 180-gram audiophile vinyl
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Dario Argento | David Crawford | David Early | David Emge | Gaylen Ross | George A. Romero | Goblin | Howard Smith | John Rice | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger
- Shows / Movies: Dawn of the Dead | Zombi (Dawn of the Dead - European Cut)
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Zombies
- Studios / Manufacturers: AMS Records | Cinevox
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks