Shenmue II Original SEGA Game Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

- Composers SEGA Music Sound Team
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Game/Video Game
- Studios: Data Discs | SEGA
- Product Release Date: April 23, 2021
Following on from their 2015 release of the original Shenmue score, Data Discs is proud to announce the debut vinyl release of its much-loved sequel, Shenmue II. A selection of beautiful and varied compositions sourced and selected by SEGA’s Sound Team in Japan, that richly convey protagonist Ryo Hazuki’s journey across Hong Kong and beyond.
Shenmue II is presented as a 180g translucent green vinyl edition, carefully remastered in collaboration with SEGA of Japan, packaged in the original cover art and accompanied by two lithographic prints of archival artwork and an obi strip. It has been designed to complement and sit alongside their previous Shenmue release.
Special Features
- Pressed on 180-gram green vinyl
- Remastered music tracks
- Available for the first time ever on vinyl
- Includes two lithographic prints created exclusively for this release
- Packaged in original SEGA game cover art
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: 180-gram translucent green vinyl
