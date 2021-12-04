Times Square New York City June 1963 Photo, Dr. No and Diary of a Madman Theater Marquees [211203-1]

- Cast: Anthony Dawson | Bernard Lee | Chris Warfield | Dick Wilson | Edward Colmans | Elaine Devry | Eunice Gayson | Harvey Stephens | Ian Wolfe | Jack Lord | John Kitzmiller | Joseph Wiseman | Lewis Martin | Lois Maxwell | Mary Adams | Nancy Kovack | Nelson Olmsted | Peter Burton | Sean Connery | Stephen Roberts | Ursula Andress | Vincent Price | Zena Marshall
- Directors: Reginald Le Borg | Terence Young
- Project Name Diary of a Madman | Dr. No | Mutiny on the Bounty
- Characters James Bond
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Hit Pictures
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror | Spy and Espionage
- More: James Bond | Sean Connery
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Aerial | Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Landscape | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. We own the copyright to this image and own the original source negative. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
This wide-angle shot of Times Square in New York City was taken in June of 1963. The first James Bond big screen adaptation – Dr. No – was playing at Loews Astor Plaza Theatre at 1515 Broadway, with Vincent Price’s cult classic horror Diary of a Madman at the Victoria Theatre, 1547 Broadway. Across the street, Mutiny on the Bounty is playing at the Loew’s State Theatre at 1540 Broadway. Also in view are Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum and the WABC-TV Studio.
While Dr. No was originally released in the U.K. on October 10th, 1962, the film didn’t premiere in the U.S. until May 29th, 1963, when is was released in New York and Los Angeles. Diary of a Madman was released in U.S. theaters on March 6th, 1963.
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anthony Dawson | Bernard Lee | Chris Warfield | Dick Wilson | Edward Colmans | Elaine Devry | Eunice Gayson | Harvey Stephens | Ian Wolfe | Jack Lord | John Kitzmiller | Joseph Wiseman | Lewis Martin | Lois Maxwell | Mary Adams | Nancy Kovack | Nelson Olmsted | Peter Burton | Reginald Le Borg | Sean Connery | Stephen Roberts | Terence Young | Ursula Andress | Vincent Price | Zena Marshall
- Characters: James Bond
- Shows / Movies: Diary of a Madman | Dr. No | Mutiny on the Bounty
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror | Spy and Espionage
- Facilities: Loew's State Theatre | Loews Astor Plaza Theatre | Victoria Theatre
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Reprints
- Art/Photo Types: Cityscape > City Views | Entertainment > Movie Theater