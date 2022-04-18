Premier Magazine (May 1999) Liam Neeson Ewan McGregor Natalie Portman Jake Loyd [698]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Premier Magazine Special Collector’s Issue (May 1999) STARS WARS SPECTACULAR, the ultimate Guide to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, Talking with Liam Neeson Ewan McGregor Natalie Portman Jake Loyd the Chosen Ones. The Making of Episode I-The Phantom Menace, Exclusive on-set photos, The George Lucas Interview. To Tatoone and Beyond! Exploring the exotic worlds of ‘Star Wars’
- People / Bands: Ewan McGregor | George Lucas | Jake Loyd | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman
- Shows / Movies: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
- Publications: Premiere Magazine
