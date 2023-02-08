Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 6 Border Outlaws (1950) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photos, Spade Cooley [L76]

Set of 6 Border Outlaws (1950) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photos, Spade Cooley [L76]
View larger
Set of 6 Border Outlaws (1950) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photos, Spade Cooley [L76]
$38.39
$34.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 6 Border Outlaws (1950) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photos, Spade Cooley.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

Vintage Norman Rockwell Plate Father’s Help Number 10462Q with Certificate of Authenticity [U40]
Spawn Comic Book Issue No. 26 1994 1st Printing Todd McFarlane Image Comics A97
Lot of 5 Game Discs for Playstation [379]
Project Arms VIZ Media 24×36 inch Promotional Poster [9332]
New York Yankees American League Championship 1999 USPS First Day Cover Bronx [222]
People Weekly Magazine (June 9, 1980) Star Wars Strikes Back, Yoda, Don Adams
TokyoPop Choose Your Weapon Sampler (2004)
Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan Pocket Photo Book by K. Hino (1981)
Set of 8 You Only Live Twice James Bond 007 Original U.S. Lobby Cards [J34]
Flash Gordon 4K Blu-ray Special Edition