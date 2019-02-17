Walt Disney Treasures Zorro: The Complete First Season Metal Tin Collector’s Edition (1957-1958)

Steelbook DVD SKU: 190217-77243-1

Out of the night, when the full moon is bright, comes the horseman known as Zorro. Debuting October 10, 1957, Walt Disney’s thrilling series about the masked avenger was so successful, it made Zorro a household name — and quashed every series that went up against it. Filled with action, adventure and suspense, this volume presents the first season’s 39 episodes (all newly restored and remastered) in their original blakc-and-white format. To enrich your experience of Disney’s unforgettable classic, this six-disc set also includes ZORRO: EL BANDIDO and ZORRO: ADIOS EL CUCHILLO, the rarely seen two-part, one-hour specials shown on Disney’s anthology series, WALT DISNEY PRESENTS. Then discover the many faces of Zorro from his literary beginnings through the creation of the Disney TV series. Featuring exclusive introductions by film historian Leonard Maltin, this is a timeless collection from generations past for generations to come.

Discs and memorabilia are in great shape and discs have not been watched. Tin has some minor dents.

Includes Collector's Metal Pin

Includes Limited Edition Collectible Lithograph

Comes with Certificate of Authenticity

Includes Series of Rare Material from the Disney Studio Vaults

Zorro: El Bandido - Part 1 Featurette

Zorro: Adios El Cuchillo - Part 2 Featurette

Excerpt from "The Fourth Anniversary Show"

The Life And Legend Of Zorro Featurette

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Number of Discs: 6

Region: 1

Language: English

Runtime: 945

Cast: Gene Sheldon | Guy Williams | Henry Calvin

Project Name: Zorro

