Walt Disney Treasures Zorro: The Complete First Season Metal Tin Collector’s Edition (1957-1958)

Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Television
Studio: Walt Disney
Original U.S. Release: October 10, 1957
Item Release Date: November 3, 2009
Rating: NR
Details
Out of the night, when the full moon is bright, comes the horseman known as Zorro. Debuting October 10, 1957, Walt Disney’s thrilling series about the masked avenger was so successful, it made Zorro a household name — and quashed every series that went up against it. Filled with action, adventure and suspense, this volume presents the first season’s 39 episodes (all newly restored and remastered) in their original blakc-and-white format. To enrich your experience of Disney’s unforgettable classic, this six-disc set also includes ZORRO: EL BANDIDO and ZORRO: ADIOS EL CUCHILLO, the rarely seen two-part, one-hour specials shown on Disney’s anthology series, WALT DISNEY PRESENTS. Then discover the many faces of Zorro from his literary beginnings through the creation of the Disney TV series. Featuring exclusive introductions by film historian Leonard Maltin, this is a timeless collection from generations past for generations to come.
Discs and memorabilia are in great shape and discs have not been watched. Tin has some minor dents.
Special Features
- Includes Collector's Metal Pin
- Includes Limited Edition Collectible Lithograph
- Comes with Certificate of Authenticity
- Includes Series of Rare Material from the Disney Studio Vaults
- Zorro: El Bandido - Part 1 Featurette
- Zorro: Adios El Cuchillo - Part 2 Featurette
- Excerpt from "The Fourth Anniversary Show"
- The Life And Legend Of Zorro Featurette
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Number of Discs: 6
- Region: 1
- Language: English
- Runtime: 945
Cast: Gene Sheldon | Guy Williams | Henry Calvin
Project Name: Zorro
