Walt Disney Treasures Zorro: The Complete Second Season Metal Tin Collector’s Edition (1958-1959)

$249.99
$199.97
UPC: 786936795431
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Television
Studio: Walt Disney
Original U.S. Release: October 10, 1957
Item Release Date: November 3, 2009
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
With his sword, whip and trusty steed Tornado, Zorro continued to fight the forces of evil in the second season of Walt Disney’s legendary classic. The final 39 swashbuckling episodes saw even more children dressing up as the sly fox Zorro in Spanish and making the sign of the Z The second season aired from October 9, 1958, through July 2, 1959, and is presented here — newly restored and remastered in its original black-and-white format. To add even more thrills to this six-disc set, we’ve included two rarely seen one-hour specials shown on Walt Disney’s anthology series WALT DISNEY PRESENTS — ZORRO: THE POSTPONED WEDDING and ZORRO: AULD AQUAINTANCE. You’ll meet Guy Williams in a profile of the actor who became an overnight star in the role he was born to play. And you’ll meet his stunt double, Buddy Van Horn. Featuring exclusive introductions by film historian Leonard Maltin, this is a timeless collection from generations past for generations to come.
Discs and memorabilia are in great shape and discs have not been watched. Tin has some minor dents and Cert. of Authenticity has some creases.
Special Features
- Includes Collector's Metal Pin
- Includes Limited Edition Collectible Lithograph
- Comes with Certificate of Authenticity
- Includes Series of Rare Material from the Disney Studio Vaults
- Zorro: The Postponed Wedding Featurette
- Zorro: Auld Acquaintance Featurette
- A Trip to the Archives
- Behind The Mask Featurette
- Introductions By Leonard Maltin
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Number of Discs: 6
- Region: 1
- Language: English
- Runtime: 975
Cast: Gene Sheldon | Guy Williams | Henry Calvin
Project Name: Zorro
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | DVD | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Television | Throwback Space | Walt Disney