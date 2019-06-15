Hot Blooded Dinosaur Movies (1993) [193170]

View larger $14.99 $9.87 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190615-78107-1

UPC: 9781556983658

ISBN-10: 1556983654

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies

Studio: Pioneer Books

Item Release Date: June 1, 1993

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hot Blooded Dinosaur Movies (1993).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 8.8 x 0.5 x 11 in

Pages: 179



Authors: James Van Hise

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Pioneer Books | Softcover Books