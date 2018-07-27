Birth Movies Death Special Edition Kong: Skull Island Magazine Issue

$16.99
Details
In celebration of Kong: Skull Island, Birth Movies Death has a gorgeous, full-color commemorative issue celebrating all things giant monster! In addition to tons of in-depth editorial on King Kong himself, the issue dives into Nacho Vigalondo’s new, surprisingly intimate kaiju film Colossal, as well as such other big (and we mean BIG) bads as Godzilla, King Ghidorah, The Host, a bevy of 50-Foot Women, the kaiju and mechs of Pacific Rim and much, much, much more. We’re talking a skyscraper-sized mag here, people.
Special Features
- A huge, revealing interview with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts
- A terrifically insightful conversation with COLOSSAL director Nacho Vigalondo
- Examinations of British monster movies (The Giant Behemoth! The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms! Queen Kong!) and American monster movies (Them! It Came From Beneath The Sea! Tremors! Anaconda!)
- Love letters to Son Of Kong and King Kong ‘76
- A deep dive into the history of Merian C. Cooper, the father of King Kong
- Impassioned tributes to Willis H. O’Brien’s ground-shaking special effects and Max Steiner’s all-time score in the original King Kong
- A brilliant discussion of the monsters within in Colossal
Specifications
- Size: 8.25 x 11 in
- Pages: 91
