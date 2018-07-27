Birth Movies Death Special Edition Kong: Skull Island Magazine Issue

View larger $16.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Magazine SKU: 180727-74386-1

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Samuel L. Jackson | Tom Hiddleston items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In celebration of Kong: Skull Island, Birth Movies Death has a gorgeous, full-color commemorative issue celebrating all things giant monster! In addition to tons of in-depth editorial on King Kong himself, the issue dives into Nacho Vigalondo’s new, surprisingly intimate kaiju film Colossal, as well as such other big (and we mean BIG) bads as Godzilla, King Ghidorah, The Host, a bevy of 50-Foot Women, the kaiju and mechs of Pacific Rim and much, much, much more. We’re talking a skyscraper-sized mag here, people.

The item is in great shape, with small bends and creases.

Special Features

A huge, revealing interview with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts

A terrifically insightful conversation with COLOSSAL director Nacho Vigalondo

Examinations of British monster movies (The Giant Behemoth! The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms! Queen Kong!) and American monster movies (Them! It Came From Beneath The Sea! Tremors! Anaconda!)

Love letters to Son Of Kong and King Kong ‘76

A deep dive into the history of Merian C. Cooper, the father of King Kong

Impassioned tributes to Willis H. O’Brien’s ground-shaking special effects and Max Steiner’s all-time score in the original King Kong

A brilliant discussion of the monsters within in Colossal

Specifications

Size: 8.25 x 11 in

Pages: 91

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Shea Whigham | Thomas Mann | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston

Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Subject: Kong: Skull Island

Characters: King Kong

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Magazines & Newspapers | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Warner Bros.