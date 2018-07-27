Share Page Support Us
Birth Movies Death Special Edition Kong: Skull Island Magazine Issue

View larger

Samuel L. Jackson | Tom Hiddleston
Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Cult Cinema Icons
Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017
PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In celebration of Kong: Skull Island, Birth Movies Death has a gorgeous, full-color commemorative issue celebrating all things giant monster! In addition to tons of in-depth editorial on King Kong himself, the issue dives into Nacho Vigalondo’s new, surprisingly intimate kaiju film Colossal, as well as such other big (and we mean BIG) bads as Godzilla, King Ghidorah, The Host, a bevy of 50-Foot Women, the kaiju and mechs of Pacific Rim and much, much, much more. We’re talking a skyscraper-sized mag here, people.

The item is in great shape, with small bends and creases.

Special Features

  • A huge, revealing interview with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts
  • A terrifically insightful conversation with COLOSSAL director Nacho Vigalondo
  • Examinations of British monster movies (The Giant Behemoth! The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms! Queen Kong!) and American monster movies (Them! It Came From Beneath The Sea! Tremors! Anaconda!)
  • Love letters to Son Of Kong and King Kong ‘76
  • A deep dive into the history of Merian C. Cooper, the father of King Kong
  • Impassioned tributes to Willis H. O’Brien’s ground-shaking special effects and Max Steiner’s all-time score in the original King Kong
  • A brilliant discussion of the monsters within in Colossal

Specifications

  • Size: 8.25 x 11 in
  • Pages: 91

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Shea Whigham | Thomas Mann | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Subject: Kong: Skull Island
Characters: King Kong

