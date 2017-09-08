The Fast and the Furious Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$11.99
Details
The classic soundtrack to The Fast and the Furious features Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc., Redman, Nate Dogg, Lil’ Mo, Ashanti, Faith Evans, Vita, Ja Rule, Petey Pablo, Shade Sheist, Limp Bizkit, Boo, Fat Joe, Funkmaster Flex, Black Child, Scarface, R. Kelly, Tank, Ashanti and Caddillac Tah.
Playlists
- Good Life (Remix) by: Faith Evans | Ja Rule
3:59
- Pov City Anthem [Explicit] by: Caddillac Tah
4:53
- When A Man Does Wrong [Explicit] by: Ashanti
4:51
- Race Against Time Part 2 [Explicit] by: Ja Rule | Tank
5:10
- Furious [Explicit] by: Ja Rule | Vita
4:18
- Take My Time Tonight by: R. Kelly
4:29
- Suicide [Explicit] by: I.G. | Scarface
3:53
- The Prayer by: Black Child
3:38
- Tudunn Tudunn Tudunn (Make U Jump) [Explicit] by: Funkmaster Flex | Noreaga
2:41
- Hustlin' by: Armageddon | Fat Joe
3:18
- Freestyle [Explicit] by: Boo | Irv Gotti
2:52
- Rollin' (Urban Assault Vehicle) [Explicit] by: Limp Bizkit | Redman
6:18
- Life Ain't A Game [Explicit] by: Ja Rule
3:32
- Cali Diseaz [Explicit] by: Nate Dogg | Shade Sheist
4:00
- Didn't I [Explicit] by: Petey Pablo
4:04
- Put It On Me [Explicit] by: Ja Rule | Lil' Mo
4:42
- Justify My Love [Explicit] by: Ashanti | Vita
5:37
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Chad Lindberg | Dwayne Johnson | Gal Gadot | Ja Rule | Johnny Strong | Jordana Brewster | Ludacris | Matt Schulze | Michelle Rodriguez | Paul Walker | Rick Yune | Tyrese Gibson | Vin Diesel
Directors: Rob Cohen
