The Bourne Identity Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell

Featured is the original soundtrack album for the iconic action film The Bourne Identity, starring Matt Damon as super-spy amnesia victim Jason Bourne.

Please Note: the photos in this listing are stock photos for reference only. The item is new and still sealed. There is a hairline crack in the jewel case on the frontside.

The Bourne Identity Main Title 4:19

Bourne Gets Well 1:21

Treadstone Assassins 2:12

At The Bank 4:07

Bourne On Land 1:42

Escape From Embassy 3:13

The Drive To Paris 1:30

The Apartment 3:27

At The Hairdressers 1:31

Hotel Regina 2:12

The Investigation 1:40

Taxi Ride 3:43

At The Farmhouse 2:54

Jason Phones It In 3:05

On Bridge Number 9 3:45

Jason's Theme 2:21

Mood Build 3:36

The Bourne Identity 5:58

Drum And Bass Remix 2:16

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje | Brian Cox | Chris Cooper | Clive Owen | Franka Potente | Gabriel Mann | Josh Hamilton | Julia Stiles | Matt Damon | Orso Maria Guerrini | Tim Dutton | Walton Goggins

Directors: Doug Liman

Composers: John Powell

Project Name: The Bourne Identity

Characters: Jason Bourne

