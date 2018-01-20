2009 Magic The Gathering Planeswalker Blue & Green (Sealed) and White (Unsealed) 30-Card Starter Decks – Total 90-Card Bundle

90-Card Bundle SKU: 180120-69847-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game

Studio: Wizards of the Coast

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Included in this bundle are 2009 Magic The Gathering Planeswalker Blue & Green 30-Card Starter Decks (Sealed), and a White 30-Card Starter Deck (Unsealed). That’s a total of 90 Magic the Gathering cards.

The sealed Blue & Green Planeswalker Decks are in great shape, with a few corner dings and bends in the outer sleeves. The cards with the White Planeswalker Deck are in great shape and the outer sleeve holde has some dents and corner dings. Please review photos.

Features

Blue Planeswalkers control and manipulate the flow of battle with powerful mind-magic. Deck includes ready-to-play 30-card deck and quick-start guide.

Guided by duty and law, White Planeswalkers lay down the rules and command armies to enforce them. Deck includes ready-to-play 30-card deck and quick-start guide.

Ferocity defines Green Planeswalkers, who overwhelm their enemies with giant creatures. Deck includes ready-to-play 30-card deck and quick-start guide.

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Board & Card Games | Fantasy | Featured | Game/Video Game | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Wizards of the Coast